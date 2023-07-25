Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 July, 2023, 8:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global stock markets mixed before key rate calls

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

LONDON, July 24: Stock markets diverged Monday as traders reacted to weak global data and political uncertainty in Spain, while awaiting key interest-rate decisions due this week.

Europe's main indices steadied but Madrid was down 0.7 percent in early afternoon deals, as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his right-wing rival try to head off a fresh vote after an inconclusive snap election resulted in a hung parliament.

Asia's top stock markets were a mixed bag amid concern over weakness in the Chinese economy.

China's top leaders said the world's second-biggest economy was facing "new difficulties and challenges" in a meeting of the 24-person Politburo on Monday.

In a bleak update for the eurozone, a key survey showed economic activity shrank at its fastest rate for eight months in July, as a contraction gathered pace on the back of cuts in manufacturing.

The painful PMI data comes as the European Central Bank is eyeing a further rate hike on Thursday in its quest to tame inflation.

The ECB "will raise rates this week as planned, but with economic weakness spreading, the outcome of the September meeting is becoming an increasingly close call", noted UniCredit economist Tullia Bucco.

"With headline inflation decelerating and the labour market starting to soften, a forward-looking analysis would point to no more tightening beyond this week."

Across the Atlantic, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce another increase in borrowing costs on Wednesday.

A string of positive US data in recent months has given the Fed some room to take its foot off the pedal and allow the economy to avert a feared recession.

Separate PMI data Monday showed the UK's private sector appearing to have slammed the brakes on growth.

"The UK economy has come close to stalling in July which, combined with gloomy forward-looking indicators, reignites recession worries," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"July's flash PMI survey data revealed a deepening manufacturing downturn accompanied by a further cooling of the recent resurgence of growth in the service sector."

On the corporate front, shares in British online supermarket Ocado surged more than 10 percent after it settled a dispute over robot patents with Norwegian company AutoStore.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB halts printing money to reduce inflationary pressure
Nat'l Fisheries Week-2023 kicks off
BGMEA, ACCI leaders meet in Canberra to boost bilateral trade
IFC working to find solutions on forex reserve shortfall
BR signs deal with Indian firm to develop rail signaling system
Japan wants to invest in BD's mega projects: Tipu Munshi
India's ITC to demerge hotels business; hold 40pc stake in new entity
No tariff hike for power consumers up to 200 units in Pak


Latest News
Project Processing, Appraisal and Management System (PPS) software launched
EU Special Representative for Human Rights arrives in Dhaka
Two children drown in Khulna
Inu, Menon, Dilip leave for China
BNP wants to hold grand rally at Nayapaltan or Suhrawardy Udyan
N'ganj fire truck accident: Death toll rises to 3
Ambulance owners call off strike
Russia says Ukrainian drones hit central Moscow, Crimea
Taskin, Towhid roped in for LPL’s new season
Putin says Russia will replace Ukrainian grain shipments to Africa
Most Read News
DSA case against BNP leader Minu dismissed
BUET teacher Nikhil, 15 others indicted
65pc construction works completed
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
Ambulance owners to go on strike from midnight
US social media widely used for Bangladesh’s regime change
Popularise carbon farming to fight climate change
One killed, 7 houses burnt in Sunamganj fire
Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya ameer among 3 held in Munshiganj
Motorcycle collision leaves two dead in Tangail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft