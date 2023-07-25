

NBL Rajshahi holds half-yearly business review meeting



Md Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, provided guidance to the branch managers of National Bank Limited's Rajshahi Region on the recovery of overdue loans, future planning deposits mobilization, Loan disbursement, supervision and ensuring the highest level of customer service.



Among others, DMD Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, Head of Human Resources and SEVP Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, Regional Head and SVP Md. Rajunur Rashid along with senior officials of NBL Head Office and managers of all branches of Rajshahi region were present in the meeting. A half-yearly business review meeting was held with the Branch managers of National Bank Ltd (NBL) Rajshahi Region. The day-long meeting was held at a hotel in Rajshahi city recently, says a press release.Md Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, provided guidance to the branch managers of National Bank Limited's Rajshahi Region on the recovery of overdue loans, future planning deposits mobilization, Loan disbursement, supervision and ensuring the highest level of customer service.Among others, DMD Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, Head of Human Resources and SEVP Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, Regional Head and SVP Md. Rajunur Rashid along with senior officials of NBL Head Office and managers of all branches of Rajshahi region were present in the meeting.