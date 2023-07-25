

PBL holds 2nd confce of branch managers



Monzurur Rahman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Ltd. was the Chief Guest at the conference with the participation of all Regional Managers, Corporate Branch Managers and Division Heads and Executives. Mohammad Ali, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the Conference.



Mohammad Esha, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md. Shahnewaz Khan and Mohammad Anisuzzaman - Deputy Managing Directors were present at the Conference. General Manager of General Banking and Operation Division Md. Faizul Hoque Sharif delivered the welcome speech.

In his speech Chief Guest Monzurur Rahman instructed to conduct banking in the current situation by following the rules and regulations of Bangladesh Bank and the regulatory body.



In his speech, Managing Director Mohammad Ali emphasized on the need of banking sector to speed up the economic activities in the current situation of the global economy. At the meeting, necessary strategies and plans were framed to achieve the target fixed for the year 2023.



Pubali Bank Ltd's 2nd Business Conference-2023 of Regional and Corporate Branch Managers held at bank's head office auditorium recently, says a press release.Monzurur Rahman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Ltd. was the Chief Guest at the conference with the participation of all Regional Managers, Corporate Branch Managers and Division Heads and Executives. Mohammad Ali, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the Conference.Mohammad Esha, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md. Shahnewaz Khan and Mohammad Anisuzzaman - Deputy Managing Directors were present at the Conference. General Manager of General Banking and Operation Division Md. Faizul Hoque Sharif delivered the welcome speech.In his speech Chief Guest Monzurur Rahman instructed to conduct banking in the current situation by following the rules and regulations of Bangladesh Bank and the regulatory body.In his speech, Managing Director Mohammad Ali emphasized on the need of banking sector to speed up the economic activities in the current situation of the global economy. At the meeting, necessary strategies and plans were framed to achieve the target fixed for the year 2023.