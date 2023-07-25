CS30 index revised, swapping 14 firms







The revised index will come into effect from July 27, 2023.



The new companies which have been included in CSE-30 Index are Apex Foods, Apex Footwear, Asia Insurance, Bangladesh National Insurance Company, British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company, Export Import Bank of Bangladesh, Global Islami Bank, GPH Ispat, Islami Bank Bangladesh, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, National Housing Finance & Investment, Summit Alliance Port, Union Bank, and Unique Hotel & Resorts.

The companies which have been excluded from the DS30 index are Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills, BSRM Steels, delta BRAC housing finance Corporation, Dhaka Bank, Doreen Power Generations And Systems, Eastern Bank, IDLC Finance, Jamuna Bank, Matin Spinning Mills, NCC Bank, Prime Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Square Textiles, and Summit Power.



30 companies capture 25.88 per cent of the CSE's market capitalisation while their share in free float shares of all stocks is 33.21 per cent. The CSE 30 Index is reviewed twice a year.

The port city bourse has revised its CS30 index including 14 companies based on their market performance. The newly included companies have replaced another 14 companies from the existing list.The revised index will come into effect from July 27, 2023.The new companies which have been included in CSE-30 Index are Apex Foods, Apex Footwear, Asia Insurance, Bangladesh National Insurance Company, British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company, Export Import Bank of Bangladesh, Global Islami Bank, GPH Ispat, Islami Bank Bangladesh, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, National Housing Finance & Investment, Summit Alliance Port, Union Bank, and Unique Hotel & Resorts.The companies which have been excluded from the DS30 index are Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills, BSRM Steels, delta BRAC housing finance Corporation, Dhaka Bank, Doreen Power Generations And Systems, Eastern Bank, IDLC Finance, Jamuna Bank, Matin Spinning Mills, NCC Bank, Prime Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Square Textiles, and Summit Power.30 companies capture 25.88 per cent of the CSE's market capitalisation while their share in free float shares of all stocks is 33.21 per cent. The CSE 30 Index is reviewed twice a year.