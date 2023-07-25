

SIBL holds town hall meet in Ctg



Zafar Alam, MD and CEO of the Bank, was present as chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, was present as special guest.



Sayed Md. Sohel, Zonal Head, Chattogram Zone, presided over the meeting. Muhammed Mizanul Kabir, Head of SAMD, Md. Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, Manager of Khatungonj Branch, and Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, were also present on the occasion. The overall business position and asset development of Chattogram zone were discussed at the meeting.

Zafar Alam, MD and CEO, said that all the business parameters are in the right direction, particularly foreign trade and remittance, showing positive growth despite global economic slowdown.

