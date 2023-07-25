Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 July, 2023, 8:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SIBL holds  town hall meet in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Business Desk

SIBL holds  town hall meet in Ctg

SIBL holds  town hall meet in Ctg

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) arranged a town hall meeting in Chattogram on Saturday with the branch managers, sub-branch in-charges and employees of Chattogram zone, says a press release.

Zafar Alam, MD and CEO of the Bank, was present as chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, was present as special guest.

Sayed Md. Sohel, Zonal Head, Chattogram Zone, presided over the meeting. Muhammed Mizanul Kabir, Head of SAMD, Md. Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, Manager of Khatungonj Branch, and Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, were also present on the occasion. The overall business position and asset development of Chattogram zone were discussed at the meeting.

Zafar Alam, MD and CEO, said that all the business parameters are in the right direction, particularly foreign trade and remittance, showing positive growth despite global economic slowdown.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB halts printing money to reduce inflationary pressure
Nat'l Fisheries Week-2023 kicks off
BGMEA, ACCI leaders meet in Canberra to boost bilateral trade
IFC working to find solutions on forex reserve shortfall
BR signs deal with Indian firm to develop rail signaling system
Japan wants to invest in BD's mega projects: Tipu Munshi
India's ITC to demerge hotels business; hold 40pc stake in new entity
No tariff hike for power consumers up to 200 units in Pak


Latest News
Project Processing, Appraisal and Management System (PPS) software launched
EU Special Representative for Human Rights arrives in Dhaka
Two children drown in Khulna
Inu, Menon, Dilip leave for China
BNP wants to hold grand rally at Nayapaltan or Suhrawardy Udyan
N'ganj fire truck accident: Death toll rises to 3
Ambulance owners call off strike
Russia says Ukrainian drones hit central Moscow, Crimea
Taskin, Towhid roped in for LPL’s new season
Putin says Russia will replace Ukrainian grain shipments to Africa
Most Read News
DSA case against BNP leader Minu dismissed
BUET teacher Nikhil, 15 others indicted
65pc construction works completed
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
Ambulance owners to go on strike from midnight
US social media widely used for Bangladesh’s regime change
Popularise carbon farming to fight climate change
One killed, 7 houses burnt in Sunamganj fire
Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya ameer among 3 held in Munshiganj
Motorcycle collision leaves two dead in Tangail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft