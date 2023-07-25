British American Tobacco's profit grows 4.0pc in H1







The company's half yearly profit stood at Tk 9.50 billion while gross revenue grew by 14 per cent to Tk 212.30 billion.



As a result, earnings per share stood at Tk 17.59 for January-June period this year, up from Tk 16.93 in the same period a year before.

"EPS has increased from the same period last year driven by volume growth and higher leaf export," said the company in a disclosure on Monday.



However, April-June quarter profit inched down by 0.80 per cent to Tk 4.93 billion, from Tk 4.97 billion in the same quarter a year earlier due to higher costs of production and increased operating expenses.



The company's cost of sales soared 41 per cent while operating expenses jumped 90 per cent year-on-year in the June quarter due to energy price and higher inflation.



BAT Bangladesh also paid 13 per cent higher supplementary duty and value added tax to the government exchequer in April-June quarter over the same quarter a year before.



The company's net operating cash flow per share remained negative at Tk 1.23 for January-June this year as against Tk 16.77 for the same period last year due to higher value added tax, supplementary duty, health development surcharge, tax payments and reduced receipt from customers.



BAT Bangladesh's annual profits grew 19.4 per cent year-on-year to Tk 17.87 billion in 2022 and disbursed a 200 per cent cash dividend for the year.



Despite the business growth, the stock has been languishing at the floor price of Tk 518.70 since September 6 last year.



