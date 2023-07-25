Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 July, 2023, 8:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India's cost advantage challenges BD's textile, garment dominance

Published : Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Correspondent

Lately, Bangladesh's textile and garment industry confronts a massive challenge as India gains a higher cost advantage, posing a potential threat to capture a larger portion of the global market.

Abdullah Mohammad Talha, MD of Noman Terry Towel Mills Limited, voices apprehensions about Bangladesh's future competitiveness, given various factors favoring India, reports Apparel Resources.

India's advantage stems from a crucial factor-the deepening relationship between India and the West. This alliance has put Bangladesh in a challenging position, limiting its potential to achieve robust competitiveness and break free from the middle-income trap.

Unlike Bangladesh, India has diversified its assets and resources, enabling a multifaceted approach to economic growth.
India gains an edge due to its cheaper labour force compared to Bangladesh, where labour costs have gradually increased. Presently, Bangladesh's pay structure is comparable to India, with garment helpers earning around US $ 150 per month and operators receiving up to US $ 180 per month.

Electricity costs contribute significantly to India's cost advantage over Bangladesh, as India obtains electricity from the grid at approximately 7 cents per kW, while Bangladesh faces higher costs at around 12.7 cents per kW.

Abdullah Mohammad Talha urges proactive measures in Bangladesh, such as sound policies and combating corruption, to maintain the textile industry's growth and strength. Without action, Bangladesh may lose its dominant position to India's growing momentum in the global market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB halts printing money to reduce inflationary pressure
Nat'l Fisheries Week-2023 kicks off
BGMEA, ACCI leaders meet in Canberra to boost bilateral trade
IFC working to find solutions on forex reserve shortfall
BR signs deal with Indian firm to develop rail signaling system
Japan wants to invest in BD's mega projects: Tipu Munshi
India's ITC to demerge hotels business; hold 40pc stake in new entity
No tariff hike for power consumers up to 200 units in Pak


Latest News
Project Processing, Appraisal and Management System (PPS) software launched
EU Special Representative for Human Rights arrives in Dhaka
Two children drown in Khulna
Inu, Menon, Dilip leave for China
BNP wants to hold grand rally at Nayapaltan or Suhrawardy Udyan
N'ganj fire truck accident: Death toll rises to 3
Ambulance owners call off strike
Russia says Ukrainian drones hit central Moscow, Crimea
Taskin, Towhid roped in for LPL’s new season
Putin says Russia will replace Ukrainian grain shipments to Africa
Most Read News
DSA case against BNP leader Minu dismissed
BUET teacher Nikhil, 15 others indicted
65pc construction works completed
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
Ambulance owners to go on strike from midnight
US social media widely used for Bangladesh’s regime change
Popularise carbon farming to fight climate change
One killed, 7 houses burnt in Sunamganj fire
Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya ameer among 3 held in Munshiganj
Motorcycle collision leaves two dead in Tangail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft