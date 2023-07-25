

EBL cardholders get discount on Lankan Holiday packages



The agreement provides for special discount for EBL cardholders on holiday packages offered by SriLankan Holidays, says a press release.



Md. Bin Mazid Khan, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL and Mohd. Sabrul Haq Zaigirdar, Business Development Manager of Saimon Holidays was also present. M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Md Yousuf Shohel, General Manager of Saimon Holidays, Bangladesh franchise of SriLankan Holidays exchanging documents after signing an agreement recently.