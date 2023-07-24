Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 July, 2023, 9:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

EU's special representative for HR due today

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

The European Union's Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore, is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Monday to discuss issues of mutual interests, specially rights issues.
 
He will be visiting at the invitation of the government of Bangladesh.

During his six-day visit, Gilmore will hold meetings with concerned government officials over the Rohingya issue and will visit the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In Dhaka, Eamon will hold a series of meetings with government officials and other stakeholders to discuss human rights issues.

He is likely to hold meetings with Law Minister Anisul Haq, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam apart from his meeting with civil society members.
 
During his recent visit to Brussels, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam held a series of meetings, including with Gilmore in the first week of May.
Shahriar invited Gilmore to visit Bangladesh.

The tasks of the Special Representative for Human Rights are to enhance the effectiveness and visibility of EU human rights policy.

The Special Representative has a broad, flexible mandate, which provides the possibility of adapting to evolving geopolitical circumstances.

The Special Representative works closely with the European External Action Service, which provides full support to his work.

Gilmore was Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade from 2011 until July 2014 in a coalition government which succeeded in steering Ireland from an IMF bailout to become one of the fastest growing economies in the European Union.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin hosts Lukashenko, says Ukraine counter-offensive has failed
Electrification of Kutubdia improves life, livelihood of Islanders
EU's special representative for HR due today
EU election exploratory mission ends visit
ACC to open old corruption cases
‘Defence diplomacy an indispensable tool for peace’
Nishimura arrives to attend BD-Japan business summit
PM reaches Rome


Latest News
15 killed, 19 missing after Indonesia ferry sinks
Telles leaves Man Utd for Ronaldo reunion at Al Nassr
US says Ukraine has taken back 50% of territory that Russia seized
EU's special representative for human rights due in Bangladeash
DU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders resign en bloc
Putin, Lukashenko greet crowd together, a month after Wagner rebellion
Nine dengue patients die, record 2,292 patients hospitalised in a day
BR, KEC sign MoU on constructing, expanding dual-gauge tracks
3 MoUs inked with Japan for bilateral trade, investment
Man dies after being hit by bus in Gazipur
Most Read News
Vegetarianism gaining traction worldwide
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
Dr Yunus must pay Tk 12cr to NBR
Dengue: 11 areas in Dhaka declared ‘red zones’
Harmanpreet criticizes 'pathetic' umpiring
Challenges for Bangladesh’s logistics sector
College student killed in Dhaka road accident
PM off to Italy to attend UN Food Systems Summit
10 arrested from different parts of Dhaka
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft