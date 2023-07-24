EU election exploratory mission ends visit







The EU mission had arrived Dhaka on July 9 in invitation from the Election Commission (EC) to assess the conditions before the general election slated for December or January.



The delegates did not speak to reporters.

It held a slew of meetings with diplomats, government officials, the EC, election observers, civil society and journalists.



According to the different political party's sources, the EU mission mainly wanted to know whether the condition is conducive for fair election in Bangladesh considering the last two general elections, the risk of violence, the existence of sufficient legal framework, capacity and preparedness of the Election Commission, press freedom and freedom of expression in the country.



However, the delegation consistently asked about the risk of political violence.



The mission enquired about the EC's preparedness, including its capability to hold a free and fair election, the number of voters, the voter list creation method, voting centres and CCTV installations.



The delegation will now prepare an analysis for the high representative of the EU, which will then help decide whether or not to send election observation mission, according to Riccardo Chelleri, a senior election expert and also the head of the six member's delegation.



