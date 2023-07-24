ACC to open old corruption cases







ACC sources said the Commission wanted a quick disposal of pending cases filed on charges of corruption and it urged all political parties not to select corrupt persons as candidates for the upcoming parliamentary polls scheduled to be held in December this year or January next year.



The ACC headquarters has already asked the lawyers concerned to take quick initiative for disposal of pending cases, which were filed for various corruption charges.

Following the ACC initiative, the High Court recently rejected some appeals filed by top BNP leaders against the trial court verdict that sentenced them for deferent terms in connection with separate corruption cases.



The HC also started hearing on some other petitions filed by top political parties' leaders specially BNP leaders seeking quashing of the cases filed against them for hiding wealth information before the Commission.



On May 30 in a verdict, the High Court upheld trial court verdicts that jailedformer BNP ministers Iqbal Hassan Mahmood Tuku and Aman Ullah Aman for nine and 13 years respectively in two graft cases filed during the 2007-2008 military-controlled interim regime.



The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat also asked Iqbal Hassan Mahmood Tuku, Aman Ullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman to surrender to the lower court in two weeks time.



The bench pronounced the judgements dismissing two appeals - one jointly filed by Tuku, Aman and Sabera and the other by Tuku - in 2007 against the trial court verdicts.



This is the second verdict of the bench in appeals of the politicians convicted during the 2007-08 interim regimes.



The court in its first verdict delivered on October 8 in 2018 rejected 13-year jail of senior Awami League leader and former disaster management minister Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya on charge of possessing and concealing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.



Anti-Corruption Commission lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said the commission's appeal against acquittal of Maya was still pending with the Appellate Division.



He said another High Court bench in a verdict in March 2019 reduced ruling Awami League lawmaker Haji Md Salim's jail terms to 10 years from 13 years in a case filed in 2007 on charge of possessing illegal wealth.



Salim is now on bail as his appeal against the conviction is now pending with the Appellate Division.



In the meantime, initiatives have been taken to move the cases against the BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Zainal Abedin Farooq, former deputy minister of BNP Asadul Dulu, sources said.



Talking to this correspondent, ACC lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan said that the Commission is not targeting any political party. But, the anti-watchdog body has taken the initiative to revive and dispose of old cases pending for disposal for a long time.



It is the regular process of the Commission to revive the cases pending before the courts for long.



The Commission wants all time to dispose of all cases immediately. But, it would not possible due to the legal tangle, he explained.



BNP Legal Affairs Secretary Barrister Kaiser Kamal alleged that the commission has only taken initiative to revive the old cases against BNP leaders on purpose.



'The ACC took initiative to activate the old cases against BNP leaders and again new cases are being filed against the BNP men ahead of the national elections with an ill-motive to harass the BNP men politically,' he alleged.



Talking to the media the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Mohammad Mohiuddin Abdullah called on political parties to not to pick corrupt persons as candidates for the upcoming parliamentary polls scheduled to be held in December this year or January next year.



The ACC Chairman had on June 25 last month came up with the remarks while replying to a question at a views-exchange meeting with the Reporters Against Corruption at the ACC head office in the capital's Segunbagicha.



The Commission will work on the complaints against the corrupt individuals, black money owners, and money launderers, he said.



About the clearance of corruption charges of a ruling party lawmaker and the slow pace of inquiry against some ruling party lawmakers, the Commission chairman said that they were working based on information and merit of cases.



'We will not consider the personal status during the inquiry,' he claimed.



The ACC would go for legal action against corrupt people as per law and it would not consider the identity of corrupt during the probe, he said According to the sources, at about 3,500 cases filed by the ACC against political leaders and others for various kinds of corruption including concealing information submitted before the Commission are now pending with the courts for disposal.



According to the sources, at least 3,235 cases are now pending with the lower courts, the High Court and the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for disposal.



The court is holding hearing, evidence is also taken but the case is not disposed of. These cases are pending in the lower courts for years.



Among these cases, the trial proceedings of 360 cases have been stayed following the High Court order.

