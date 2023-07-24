‘Defence diplomacy an indispensable tool for peace’







Defence diplomacy involves the strategic use of military and security assets, not for aggression, but as instruments of cooperation, collaboration, and conflict resolution, he said while speaking at a roundtable on Sunday. "One might question why we need defence diplomacy when traditional diplomacy already exists. The answer lies in understanding the unique nature of security challenges and how defence diplomacy complements traditional diplomatic efforts," said the BIPSS president.



BIPSS hosted the roundtable on 'Defence Diplomacy: A Powerful Tool of Statecraft' at a Dhaka hotel.

The speakers of the event were Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, Distinguished Fellow, BIPSS and former Foreign Advisor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Bangladesh and Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Hussain (retd), former Ambassador and Distinguished Expert, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU).



Ambassadors and diplomats based in Dhaka, government officials, defense personnel, academician, journalists, and scholars joined.



Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury said there is no universal definition of defense diplomacy in international relations as it adjusts differently in different circumstances.



"Although the concept lies in Western origin, Asian perspective is added to it as more and more countries are harnessing defense diplomacy in their national strategies. 'Defense diplomacy goes beyond offensive, defensive or other forms of coercive forces," said Dr Chowdhury.



He said it can simultaneously embrace both the characteristics of hard power and soft power.



"However, it varies from state to state. In example, he mentioned the case of USA, which often relies on the hard power defense diplomacy where use of force including sanctions is evident while for China it inclines more towards soft power."



With the increasing number of issues like, extremism, maritime piracy, climate change, migration, the foreign ministry cannot solely handle them all, he said.



According to Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Hussain, defence diplomacy as a tool of statecraft is very significant for Bangladesh.



Bangladesh has been contributing as a top-troop contributing country in UN Peacekeeping since 2012 and the fact that Sierra Leone has recognized Bengali as one of their official languages for such contribution is a proof that defence diplomacy has been successful, he said.



He emphasized on the fact that diplomacy should not be based solely on political or foreign offices, but requires collaboration with military division.



During the interactive session, Dr Chowdhury discussed about the necessity of balance procurements and diversification in defense diplomacy of Bangladesh.



Mentioning the case of Pakistan, he claimed that Pakistan balances its defence diplomacy with both USA and China very carefully according to its costs and adjustments and Bangladesh should also keep its options open rather than relying on one particular global power for defense cooperation.



He also mentioned that the role of ambassadors should not just revolve around representing the state or be ceremonial in nature but needs to be functional as well.



Focusing on realism, AVM Mahmud claimed that they must accept the fact that the more power a state has in global stage, the more contribution it makes in defense diplomacy and hence states must adjust accordingly.



Both the speakers agreed on the fact that, in case of protocol, it is wise to keep all the baskets open as overdependence in defense purchase can have a toll on Bangladesh.



Demonstrating the success story of Singapore and India in incorporating technology in defense diplomacy, the speakers recommend that Bangladesh can learn to improve its diplomatic stance in global stage.



The moderator and BIPSS President concluded the event mentioning that defence diplomacy is not a panacea, but it is an element in the pursuit of global peace and security.

Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) president Major General (Retd) ANM Muniruzzaman has said defence diplomacy has emerged as an indispensable tool for maintaining peace stability in an increasingly interconnected world where global challenges and threats transcend borders.Defence diplomacy involves the strategic use of military and security assets, not for aggression, but as instruments of cooperation, collaboration, and conflict resolution, he said while speaking at a roundtable on Sunday. "One might question why we need defence diplomacy when traditional diplomacy already exists. The answer lies in understanding the unique nature of security challenges and how defence diplomacy complements traditional diplomatic efforts," said the BIPSS president.BIPSS hosted the roundtable on 'Defence Diplomacy: A Powerful Tool of Statecraft' at a Dhaka hotel.The speakers of the event were Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, Distinguished Fellow, BIPSS and former Foreign Advisor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Bangladesh and Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Hussain (retd), former Ambassador and Distinguished Expert, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU).Ambassadors and diplomats based in Dhaka, government officials, defense personnel, academician, journalists, and scholars joined.Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury said there is no universal definition of defense diplomacy in international relations as it adjusts differently in different circumstances."Although the concept lies in Western origin, Asian perspective is added to it as more and more countries are harnessing defense diplomacy in their national strategies. 'Defense diplomacy goes beyond offensive, defensive or other forms of coercive forces," said Dr Chowdhury.He said it can simultaneously embrace both the characteristics of hard power and soft power."However, it varies from state to state. In example, he mentioned the case of USA, which often relies on the hard power defense diplomacy where use of force including sanctions is evident while for China it inclines more towards soft power."With the increasing number of issues like, extremism, maritime piracy, climate change, migration, the foreign ministry cannot solely handle them all, he said.According to Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Hussain, defence diplomacy as a tool of statecraft is very significant for Bangladesh.Bangladesh has been contributing as a top-troop contributing country in UN Peacekeeping since 2012 and the fact that Sierra Leone has recognized Bengali as one of their official languages for such contribution is a proof that defence diplomacy has been successful, he said.He emphasized on the fact that diplomacy should not be based solely on political or foreign offices, but requires collaboration with military division.During the interactive session, Dr Chowdhury discussed about the necessity of balance procurements and diversification in defense diplomacy of Bangladesh.Mentioning the case of Pakistan, he claimed that Pakistan balances its defence diplomacy with both USA and China very carefully according to its costs and adjustments and Bangladesh should also keep its options open rather than relying on one particular global power for defense cooperation.He also mentioned that the role of ambassadors should not just revolve around representing the state or be ceremonial in nature but needs to be functional as well.Focusing on realism, AVM Mahmud claimed that they must accept the fact that the more power a state has in global stage, the more contribution it makes in defense diplomacy and hence states must adjust accordingly.Both the speakers agreed on the fact that, in case of protocol, it is wise to keep all the baskets open as overdependence in defense purchase can have a toll on Bangladesh.Demonstrating the success story of Singapore and India in incorporating technology in defense diplomacy, the speakers recommend that Bangladesh can learn to improve its diplomatic stance in global stage.The moderator and BIPSS President concluded the event mentioning that defence diplomacy is not a panacea, but it is an element in the pursuit of global peace and security.