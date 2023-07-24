Video
Nishimura arrives to attend BD-Japan business summit

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Diplomatic Correspondent

Japanese Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi arrived in Dhaka on Sunday on a two-day visit to attend business summit, "Bangladesh-Japan Economic Relations for the next 50 years".

The Japanese Minister is likely to discuss the findings of a joint study on signing the proposed Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) for boosting bilateral trade and investment.

Nishimura is also scheduled to hold meetings with members of the Japanese Commerce and Industry Association (JCIAD) in Dhaka.

Director General of East Asia and Pacific Wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Toufique Hasan and  Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori received him at the airport.

The Japan External Trade Organisation (Jetro), Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and BCCI jointly hosted the summit, which began at a city hotel on Sunday.

Nishimura will meet Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and participate in Bangladesh-Japan Trade Summit in Dhaka.

He will also meet State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and State Minister for ICT to discuss issues of mutual interest.

He is also expected to visit the under implementation  Metrorail project and under construction of the 3rd terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The Japanese Minister's visit is focused on economic cooperation, a senior official said.

He said the Japanese Minister will also travel by  Metrorail from Uttara North Metro Station on Monday.

On invitation from Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid an official visit to Japan from April 25 to 28.

Prime Minister Kishida had a summit meeting with Prime Minister Hasina on April 26.
 
The two Prime Ministers welcomed the first successful meeting of the Joint Study Group on the possibility of signing Japan-Bangladesh EPA in April.

They expressed the hope that bilateral ties and cooperation would see steady progress.


