Monday, 24 July, 2023, 9:33 AM
11 regions marked 'red zone' in Dhaka city

Highest 2,292 dengue patients recorded on Sunday

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

Highest 2,292 dengue patients recorded on Sunday

Highest 2,292 dengue patients recorded on Sunday

A total of 32,977 people have been infected with the mosquito-borne dengue disease while 176 persons died in Bangladesh in this year. Of them, some 24,999 people have been infected with the disease this July till Sunday, according to the statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of those, highest 2,292 persons were infected and 9 people have died only on Sunday.

According to the DGHS survey, most of the dengue patients have been admitted to the hospitals from 11 regions of the Dhaka city. The regions are Jatrabari, Mugda, Kadamtali, Jurain, Maniknagar and Sabujbagh under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Tejgaon, Badda, Uttara, Mirpur and Mohammadpur under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

In this consideration, the DGHS authority has identified the 11 regions as 'Red Zone' and taken special measures to ensure proper and adequate treatment facilities for the infected people, DGHS Director (Hospital and Clinic) Habibul Ahsan Talukder told at a press briefing in his office on Monday.

Habibul said the six regions of DSCC and five regions of DNCC are most vulnerable for the dengue patients. To save the people of the regions from dengue infection, special drives and attention is needed.

To ensure treatment facilities for the dengue patients, the DGHS authority has already declared Mohakhali Covid-19 Dedicated Hospital as 'Dengue Dedicated Hospital' and necessary facilities have already been ensured there. The DGHS already opened control room and hotline to observe the situation, he said, adding necessary facilities have already been ensured in all public hospitals also.

Besides, the Holy Family Red Crescent Hospital on Sunday claimed that it has also been working as a 'Dengue Dedicated Hospital' since the announcement given in 2021.

In a press release, the hospital authority claimed that till Sunday, some 690 dengue patients have taken treatment in the hospital and on Sunday, some 193 new patients were admitted there.


