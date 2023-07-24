Jan-Mar FDI plummets by 29.49pc







The country's FDI inflow was primarily propped up by the Textile and Power sectors, even amidst regional conflicts and various sanctions imposed by the United States. However, despite the resilience of these sectors, the overall FDI during the July-March period of the previous fiscal year (FY23) plummeted by 8.36 per cent, falling to $2430.46 million from $2652.15 million during the corresponding period of FY22.



According to the central bank's data, the United Kingdom (UK) emerged as the top investor during the first quarter of the current calendar year, contributing a net inflow of $117.7 million, while the United States followed with an investment of $73.10 million. Hong Kong: SAR of China secured the third position, with an investment of $43.04 million.

Analyzing the FDI inflow by sector, the Textile and Weaving sector received the lion's share, amounting to $143.81 million, while the Banking sector followed closely with $93.43 million. The Telecommunication sector secured the third spot with $71.98 million, and the Gas and Petroleum sector claimed the fourth position, attracting an investment of $55.28 million.



Alarming trends have also been observed in both the export processing zones and non-export processing zones. The UK and the US continued to hold their positions as the highest investors in the last calendar year (CY22), with Textile and Weaving and the Power sector being the top beneficiaries of their investments.



Ahsan H. Mansur, the Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, pointed out that both equity reinvestment earnings suffered during the first quarter of the current calendar year.



However, he noted a slight improvement in intra-company loans during the same period. He warned that the lack of fresh funds from foreign companies might have an adverse impact on the country's foreign exchange reserves.



Offering insights into the reasons behind the FDI decline, Syed Ershad Ahmed, President of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Bangladesh, cited two factors. Firstly, he attributed the downturn to regional conflicts and global uncertainties, causing investors to adopt a cautious "wait and see" approach until they are assured of a stable investment climate. Secondly, Ahmed speculated that the current year being an election year for Bangladesh could be another reason for the reduced FDI inflow, a trend seen in many other countries as well.



The current state of FDI in Bangladesh raises concerns among economists and policymakers, as it could have significant implications for the country's economic growth and stability. Addressing the challenges and implementing investor-friendly policies may be crucial in reversing this downward trend and attracting much-needed foreign investments in the future.



