

Govt committing crime by misusing cyber tech against people: Fakhrul



He said this at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, organized by BNP's media cell to protest against all kinds of torture by the government including internet shutdown.



Fakhrul said, "Internet shutdown is a new weapon to suppress the movement of the opposition parties.

They also use BTRC for all kinds of digital crimes against the people. It is a terrible violation of civil rights like murder."



He said, "When a person goes missing, only one is lost, but if the internet is shut down somewhere, millions of people across the country and abroad are victims of it."



Fakhrul strongly protested against all forms of digital abuse including internet shutdowns, surveillance, violation of personal privacy, mobile phone searches.



In the press conference, the BNP Secretary General demanded the immediate cancellation of the Digital Security Act.



Mirza Fakhrul alleged that government cut off internet connection in front of the Naya Paltan during the rally on July 12. He also alleged government shut down the internet during the Khulna, Barishal, Faridpur, Sylhet, Cumilla, Rajshahi and Dhaka rallies last year.



Fakhrul mentioned the report of 'Access-Now' an international organization working on Internet rights and said, "Bangladesh ranked fifth in the world in terms of the number of 'Internet shutdowns'. The four countries ahead of Bangladesh are India, Ukraine, Iran and Myanmar."



He asked is there any war going on in the country that, internet has been shut down 6 times in the country in the last eight months. "If there is a war, against whom is the government fighting that war?" he added.



Mentioning that internet service is not only limited to entertainment on social media, Fakhrul said, "Internet service is an essential means of people's opinion. It expanding in all areas including the financial sector, medical services, law, education, outsourcing, travel and employment."



BNP Secretary General said controlling of Internet is an open violation of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and international agreements on civil and political rights.

The BNP Secretary General also alleged that the police are committing mass harassment in the name of arrest.



He said, "Government collected information of our missing leaders including Ilyas Ali by monitoring their personal mobile phones. This government is committing every possible crime by using cyber technology."

