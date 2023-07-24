Rubel murder: One confesses, 7 remanded







Metropolitan Magistrate Mosharaf Hossain recorded the statement of the accused Habib Ahsan on Sunday.



Later, the courts sent him to jail.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Sohag Uddin passed the remand order for the even accused as the Sub Inspector of Shahjahanpur police, Shawpan Miah, also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced the eight before the CMM court with two prayer-one for to record confessional statement and other to put the seven accused on remand.



The remanded accused are Alif Hossain, 21, Rabiul Sani, 21, Mehedi Hasan, 19, Md Shahjalal, 37, Rafiqul Islam, 38, Nur Alam, 42 and Sumon Mir, 28.



A team of Detective Branch (Motijheel Division) of police arrested eight persons from different areas in the capital on Saturday.



DB seized a private car, two motorcycles and recovered two machetes from the arrested persons.

An accused confessed and seven others were placed on a four day remand each by a Dhaka Court on Sunday in the murder case of former Chhatra League leader Waliullah Rubel in Shahjahanpur in the city.Metropolitan Magistrate Mosharaf Hossain recorded the statement of the accused Habib Ahsan on Sunday.Later, the courts sent him to jail.Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Sohag Uddin passed the remand order for the even accused as the Sub Inspector of Shahjahanpur police, Shawpan Miah, also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced the eight before the CMM court with two prayer-one for to record confessional statement and other to put the seven accused on remand.The remanded accused are Alif Hossain, 21, Rabiul Sani, 21, Mehedi Hasan, 19, Md Shahjalal, 37, Rafiqul Islam, 38, Nur Alam, 42 and Sumon Mir, 28.A team of Detective Branch (Motijheel Division) of police arrested eight persons from different areas in the capital on Saturday.DB seized a private car, two motorcycles and recovered two machetes from the arrested persons.