Monday, 24 July, 2023, 9:33 AM
JU Chhatra Union served notice over seat trading allegation

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
JU Correspondent

The Central Committee of Bangladesh Chhatra Union on Sunday served a show-cause notice on Jahangirnagar University Chhatra Union alleging involvement in seat trading.

The notice was signed by Assistant General Secretary of Chhatra Central Committee Lovely Haque to explain the appropriate reasons within three working days.

However, Amartya Roy, General Secretary of JU Chhatra Union, said, "Chhatra Union's Central Committee is divided into two parts. JU Chhatra Union has no connection with the portion who served the show cause notice."

Deepak Sheel, President of Chhatra Union Central Committee, said, "Chhatra Union is always committed to addressing injustice and taking appropriate action if any connection is found in this regard."

Earlier, a controversial video of asking for 40 seats in the university's residential hall from JU Proctor ASM Firoj-ul-Hasan was published on social media.

Later, Chhatra Union along with progressive students claimed in a press conference that the proctor's statements were completely false and it was an attempt to tarnish the left-leaning student organizations.


