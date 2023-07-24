Video
40th Anniv Of CRAB Held

All BNP leaders, activists held are accused of criminal offences: Kamal

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday said all the BNP leaders and activists who have been arrested so far are accused of criminal offences.

"All the BNP leaders and activists who have been arrested so far are accused of criminal charges.

 There are arrest warrants against them and police have arrested them due to those reasons," he said addressing the 40th-anniversary ceremony of Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association (CRAB) held at Dhaka Reporters Unity Square on Sunday.

CRAB President Mirza Mehedi Tomal presided over the function while Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General M Khurshid Alam, Highway Police's Additional Inspector General Shahabuddin Khan and CRAB General Secretary Mamunur Rashid also spoke.

The Home Minister claimed that BNP is not being obstructed from practising their political rights.

"But, legal action will naturally be taken against those who will create public suffering or violate the law. Cases are being filed to control the law and order situation at any place where vandalism is reported and this is normal," he said.

Kamal said, "The Prime Minister always says that she and her government are working to reinstate democracy in the country. When the political practices will go through duly, the way of progress will be easy."

Related story on Page-3


