Monday, 24 July, 2023, 9:33 AM
People don’t support corrupt BNP: Quader

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

NOAKHALI, July 23, 2023 (BSS) - Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the country's people do not support corrupt BNP as they know if the party goes to power, it will destroy the country.

"The country's people cannot support a party whose leader is a fugitive convict. If the party goes to power, it will destroy the country's all achievements and ruin the Liberation War spirit," he said.

Quader was addressing a peace and development rally arranged at Basurhat upazila in the district. The AL units of Companiganj upazila, Basurhat upazila and municipality organized it.

The AL general secretary said BNP's means 'vote robbery, vote manipulation and fake voter list'. Elections will be held as per the rules, not at anyone's order, he added.

Caretaker government system has been scrapped on court order and it cannot be restored, he mentioned.
Quader said 70 percent people of Bangladesh are waiting eagerly to cast their votes in favor of Sheikh Hasina. But BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir wants to give only 10 seats to AL, he said.

Looters' party BNP has become desperate for power, he said.

Once Noakhali was a fort of BNP but "we have broken the fort with our works not by carrying out subversive acts".

Expressing hope that the next polls will be free, fair and neutral, he urged the foreign elections observers to send officials to Bangladesh.

Basurhat Upazila AL President Mirza Quader chaired the rally while lawmaker Nizam Uddin Hazari, district AL President Principal Khairul Anam Selim and Companiganj Upazila AL General Secretary Md Sahabuddin addressed it, among others.

Earlier, the road transport and bridges minister inaugurated the modernized bus-stand at Basurhat and solar lamp installation project.    �BSS


