Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 July, 2023, 9:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Police apologise for arresting accused student free on anticipatory bail

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

Patuakhali police station's two officers on Sunday sought unconditional apology for arresting an accused who was free on anticipatory bail granted by the High Court Division in a case.

Following summons, both the police officers on Sunday appeared before the bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam and sought unconditional apology through their lawyer.

They are Patuakhali police station's officer-in-charge Md Moniruzzaman and assistant sub-inspector Mizanur Rahman.
On May 21, in a suo moto move the bench summoned OC Moniruzzaman and ASI Mizanur to appear before the court on June 18 to explain their conduct.

The bench came up with the order following report published in a national daily under the heading 'Student on-bail arrested, later released by court'.  

According to the report published on May 20, there was an allegation against Patuakhali sadar police station of arresting college student Md Ashraful Hawlader and sending him to jail, although he was free on anticipatory granted by the High Court Division.

The accused was arrested from his home on May 18 and was sent to the court on May 19.

The family of the accused said the police did not take into consideration the copy of anticipatory bail though it was shown to them. They also alleged police demanded a huge amount of money after the arrest. For failure to meet the demand, police sent the sudent to the court, the report said.

Patuakhali chief judicial court's magistrate Md Jamal Hossain released him taking the document of anticipatory bail into consideration on May 19, according to the report.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt committing crime by misusing cyber tech against people: Fakhrul
Rubel murder: One confesses, 7 remanded
JU Chhatra Union served notice over seat trading allegation
All BNP leaders, activists held are accused of criminal offences: Kamal
People don’t support corrupt BNP: Quader
Police apologise for arresting accused student free on anticipatory bail
Fishermen ready to resume fishing as 65-day ban ends
65pc construction works completed


Latest News
15 killed, 19 missing after Indonesia ferry sinks
Telles leaves Man Utd for Ronaldo reunion at Al Nassr
US says Ukraine has taken back 50% of territory that Russia seized
EU's special representative for human rights due in Bangladeash
DU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders resign en bloc
Putin, Lukashenko greet crowd together, a month after Wagner rebellion
Nine dengue patients die, record 2,292 patients hospitalised in a day
BR, KEC sign MoU on constructing, expanding dual-gauge tracks
3 MoUs inked with Japan for bilateral trade, investment
Man dies after being hit by bus in Gazipur
Most Read News
Vegetarianism gaining traction worldwide
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
Dr Yunus must pay Tk 12cr to NBR
Dengue: 11 areas in Dhaka declared ‘red zones’
Harmanpreet criticizes 'pathetic' umpiring
Challenges for Bangladesh’s logistics sector
College student killed in Dhaka road accident
PM off to Italy to attend UN Food Systems Summit
10 arrested from different parts of Dhaka
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft