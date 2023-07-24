Police apologise for arresting accused student free on anticipatory bail







Following summons, both the police officers on Sunday appeared before the bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam and sought unconditional apology through their lawyer.



They are Patuakhali police station's officer-in-charge Md Moniruzzaman and assistant sub-inspector Mizanur Rahman.



The bench came up with the order following report published in a national daily under the heading 'Student on-bail arrested, later released by court'.



According to the report published on May 20, there was an allegation against Patuakhali sadar police station of arresting college student Md Ashraful Hawlader and sending him to jail, although he was free on anticipatory granted by the High Court Division.



The accused was arrested from his home on May 18 and was sent to the court on May 19.



The family of the accused said the police did not take into consideration the copy of anticipatory bail though it was shown to them. They also alleged police demanded a huge amount of money after the arrest. For failure to meet the demand, police sent the sudent to the court, the report said.



Patuakhali chief judicial court's magistrate Md Jamal Hossain released him taking the document of anticipatory bail into consideration on May 19, according to the report.



