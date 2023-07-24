Fishermen ready to resume fishing as 65-day ban ends







KHULNA, July 23, 2023 - With rafts and nets for catching fish, Hilsha hunters will start netting from early tomorrow in the Bay of Bengal and its adjoining rivers, near the Sundarbans after the 65-day ban on fishing in the rivers and the Sea across the country.Over 50,000 fishermen and their family members, stakeholders have become happy as Hilsa fishing resumes at 12 past one minute after the ban and a festive mood is being prevailing at the fisheries ghat areas in the coastal region.Officials at the Department of Fisheries said thousands of fishermen of the coastal districts were taking preparation last few days to go to the Bay of Bengal to net Hilsa after the long pause. �BSS