65pc construction works completed

CHATTOGRAM, July 23: Over 65 per cent construction works of the 4.8 kilometre long Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Railway Bridge over Jamuna River have so far been completed, said Project Director (PD) Md Masudur Rahman on Saturday.The Bangabandhu Railway Bridge is being constructed with the financial assistance of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) of Tk 16,000 crore, he said.He hoped that the construction of the bridge is expected to be completed by December next year.He said a total of 31 piers among 50 piers have been completed.Project Director further said that the construction works of the remaining 19 piers are progressing.He also confirmed that a total of 50 piers and 49 spans will be installed on the bridge.An international network of rail communication with North Bengal and South Asia will be established through this bridge.The bridge will have dual gauge double line, where trains will run at 120 KPH speed on broad gauge and will take five minutes to cross the river which now takes around 40 minutes.It will be possible to run more number of trains which will increase the number of domestic trains as well as inter-country trains and direct freight trains from India.The 4.8km-long dedicated railway bridge is being built parallel to the existing Bangabandhu Bridge to relieve pressure on the bridge and provide hassle-free rail communications between the capital and the western zone of Bangladesh Railway.A new window of opportunity for business and trade will open up for the people of the northern region once the railroad bridge is operational.Railway communications between Dhaka and the north and south-western regions of the country were introduced for the first time with the opening of the Bangabandhu Bridge in 1998.