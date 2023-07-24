Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 July, 2023, 9:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bangabandhu Railway Bridge

65pc construction works completed

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 23: Over 65 per cent construction works of the 4.8 kilometre long Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Railway Bridge over Jamuna River have so far been completed, said Project Director (PD) Md Masudur Rahman on Saturday.

The Bangabandhu Railway Bridge is being constructed with the financial assistance of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) of Tk 16,000 crore, he said.

He hoped that the construction of the bridge is expected to be completed by December next year.
He said a total of 31 piers among 50 piers have been completed.

Project Director further said that the construction works of the remaining 19 piers are progressing.
He also confirmed that a total of 50 piers and 49 spans will be installed on the bridge.

An international network of rail communication with North Bengal and South Asia will be established through this bridge.

The bridge will have dual gauge double line, where trains will run at 120 KPH speed on broad gauge and will take five minutes to cross the river which now takes around 40 minutes.

It will be possible to run more number of trains which will increase the number of domestic trains as well as inter-country trains and direct freight trains from India.

The 4.8km-long dedicated railway bridge is being built parallel to the existing Bangabandhu Bridge to relieve pressure on the bridge and provide hassle-free rail communications between the capital and the western zone of Bangladesh Railway.

A new window of opportunity for business and trade will open up for the people of the northern region once the railroad bridge is operational.

Railway communications between Dhaka and the north and south-western regions of the country were introduced for the first time with the opening of the Bangabandhu Bridge in 1998.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt committing crime by misusing cyber tech against people: Fakhrul
Rubel murder: One confesses, 7 remanded
JU Chhatra Union served notice over seat trading allegation
All BNP leaders, activists held are accused of criminal offences: Kamal
People don’t support corrupt BNP: Quader
Police apologise for arresting accused student free on anticipatory bail
Fishermen ready to resume fishing as 65-day ban ends
65pc construction works completed


Latest News
15 killed, 19 missing after Indonesia ferry sinks
Telles leaves Man Utd for Ronaldo reunion at Al Nassr
US says Ukraine has taken back 50% of territory that Russia seized
EU's special representative for human rights due in Bangladeash
DU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders resign en bloc
Putin, Lukashenko greet crowd together, a month after Wagner rebellion
Nine dengue patients die, record 2,292 patients hospitalised in a day
BR, KEC sign MoU on constructing, expanding dual-gauge tracks
3 MoUs inked with Japan for bilateral trade, investment
Man dies after being hit by bus in Gazipur
Most Read News
Vegetarianism gaining traction worldwide
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
Dr Yunus must pay Tk 12cr to NBR
Dengue: 11 areas in Dhaka declared ‘red zones’
Harmanpreet criticizes 'pathetic' umpiring
Challenges for Bangladesh’s logistics sector
College student killed in Dhaka road accident
PM off to Italy to attend UN Food Systems Summit
10 arrested from different parts of Dhaka
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft