Hasan urges journalists to protect society from political crime Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today urged the journalists to work for protecting the society from political crimes and demonstration of wealth which pollutes the country.





"Now there is a tendency of becoming rich soon in our country and the competition is increasing day by day. Demonstration of wealth is the reason behind it. This mentality pollutes the society and creates unhealthy competitions," he said.





The minister made the remarks while addressing a discussion organized by Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) marking its 40th founding anniversary at an auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) here.





Dr Hasan said people are getting involved in social and economic crimes to make money and raising prices of commodities unjustly for looting money and pollute the society and the state.





"I would like to urge you (journalists) to write against those corruptions," he said.

The information minister said the political crimes are also increasing along with social offences. "I don't know whether such incidents of killing innocent people through arson attacks in the name politics happened anywhere in the world.







Is it appropriate to block any road if there are disputes over the formation of committee of any political party?





It is never appropriate in any way," he noted.





He said activists of BNP carried out attacks on one of their top leaders when he went Narsingdi to appear in a case and they vandalized his vehicle. These are political crimes, he added.





He said journalists should write against these types of crimes and it helps the society, the country and the state in moving ahead.





Extending his gratitude and thanks, Dr Hasan said the crime reporters have faced various problems and repressions but they didn't back down.





The minister said he will be beside the journalist in future also like the present and past.





He said investigative reports over drug and militancy help the government in taking actions.





He urged the members of CRAB to be united in future too.





CRAB vice president Mizanur Rahman, general secretary Mamunur Rashid, former presidents Khairuzzaman Kamal, Mizan Malik and Abul Hossain, DRU president Mursalin Nomani and DRU former president Shakhawat Hossain Badsha, among others, took part in the discussion with its president Mirza Mehedi Tomal in the chair.





Later, the information minister cut a cake marking the anniversary of the CRAB. �BSS