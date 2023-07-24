Video
Monday, 24 July, 2023, 9:32 AM
DU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders resign en bloc

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Twenty-one leaders and activists of Dhaka University Chhatra Odhikar Parishad resigned en bloc protesting immorality and policy violations by its central leaders.
The leaders announced their resignation in an urgent press conference held at Dhaka University Journalists Association (DUJA) office around 3.30 pm today.
Asif Mahmud, President of DU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad Unit, said, "The Central President and General Secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad have been violating section 1 of Article 8 of our organisational constitution. As a result we, the leaders and activists of Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University and Rajshahi University and Science and Technology University units submitted written complaints. But they hardly listened to our complain."     �UNB


