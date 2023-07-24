Video
Students are driving force for building smart Bangladesh: Khalid

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

RAJSHAHI, July 23: State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has said students are the driving force for building 'Smart Bangladesh' envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina within the near future.
Present government is working with the determination to build a smart Bangladesh while Digital Bangladesh has already been built with the prudent and farsighted leadership of the Premier.
State Minister Khalid Mahmud came up with the observation while addressing the Eid Reunion and Freshers Reception ceremony of Barendra University (BU) at its campus here today as the chief guest.
With BU Vice-chancellor Professor Faizer in the chair, the ceremony was addressed, among others, by founder Chairman Hafizur Rahman Khan, Advisory Committee Member Prof Saidur Rahman Khan and Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Ananda Kumar Saha.
The State Minister said Smart Bangladesh could be possible through the cherished progress in the field of industries, factories, trade, business, health, education and agriculture.
"We have no more time to look backward but we have to look forward as the present Bangladesh has been marching forward vibrantly," he added.
He mentioned that many of the youths are earning foreign currencies through freelancing and this is the positive sign of smart Bangladesh.
In the past, huge foreign donations were brought to the country. The present Awami League government has been working to cut the foreign donations. In the present budget, no issue relating to foreign aid remained mentioned.    �BSS


