Three burnt as gas leak sparks fire in Narayanganj home





The incident took place around 2:30 am on Sunday at Fatullah's Bashmuli area, police said.

The victims, identified as Alam, 35, Ramzan, 22, and Rifat, 12, were rushed to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka afterwards.

All three of them suffered severe burn wounds, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia, of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost.

"The person who brought them said there was a fire caused by a gas cylinder leak inside their house. We have informed the nearby police station." Alam sustained burn wounds to 72 percent of his body, while Ramzan had 58 percent of his body burnt, according to Tariqul Islam, the institute's resident surgeon. Rifat, too, had at least 28 percent of his body covered in burns.

"All of them are in critical condition as their respiratory tracts were burnt," Tariqul said. Nure Azam, the chief of Fatullah Model Police Station, stated that the authorities have not yet received any details about the incident. �bdnews24.com

Three people, including a child, were burnt in a fire caused by a gas cylinder leak at a house in Narayanganj's Fatullah Upazila.The incident took place around 2:30 am on Sunday at Fatullah's Bashmuli area, police said.The victims, identified as Alam, 35, Ramzan, 22, and Rifat, 12, were rushed to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka afterwards.All three of them suffered severe burn wounds, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia, of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost."The person who brought them said there was a fire caused by a gas cylinder leak inside their house. We have informed the nearby police station." Alam sustained burn wounds to 72 percent of his body, while Ramzan had 58 percent of his body burnt, according to Tariqul Islam, the institute's resident surgeon. Rifat, too, had at least 28 percent of his body covered in burns."All of them are in critical condition as their respiratory tracts were burnt," Tariqul said. Nure Azam, the chief of Fatullah Model Police Station, stated that the authorities have not yet received any details about the incident. �bdnews24.com