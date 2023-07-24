Video
Home Countryside

Dengue continues to spread at Ghoraghat

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR, July 23: Dengue menace is spreading in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district.

In the last one month, about 62 dengue patients were tested and seven ones were found affected.

A recent visit found increasing number of dengue patients in Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex. Hospital authorities are facing disarray in treating due to lack of separate ward for dengue. Patients are accommodated on floor.

According to the hospital sources, after Eid-ul-Azha, the number of patients is increasing. Of the seven affected, fives have recovered. The remaining two ones are being treated. Also nine diarrhoea patients are admitted in the hospital. Most of the dengue patients are from Dhaka.

Two admitted patients, Md Abjal Hossain, 65, of Cheng Village at No.4 Union and his wife Lutfun Begum, 45, went to visit their daughter in Dhaka and became dengue affected.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Maniruzzaman Murad said, "We are providing Outdoor, Indoor and Emergency Department services round the clock." Daily 500-700 patients receive treatment from the Outdoor, 50-60 from Emergency Department and 20-25 from the Indoor, he added.

He further said, "We are facing bed crisis with rising number of other patients."

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Towhid Anwar said, "We can treat syndrome disease. But we refer advance dengue like shock syndrome.  We have adequate stocks of medicine."


