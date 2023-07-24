Three men electrocuted in Panchagarh, Bagerhat







PANCHAGARH: A farmer was electrocuted in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Maheshwar Roy Tangk, 32, a resident of Babupara area in the upazila.

Local sources said the youth came in contact with a live electric wire while he was disconnecting an electric connection from a water pump in a field near his house at around 11 am, which left him critically injured.



Injured Maheshwar was rescued and rushed to Debiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



BAGERHAT: Two persons were electrocuted while working in a tin-shade house in Chitalmari Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The incident took place in Barguni Village under the upazila at around 10 am.



The deceased were identified as Asad Sheikh, 65, a resident of the village, and Nasim Molla, 35, hailed from Sonapura Village under Mollahat Upazila in the district.



Quoting locals, police said Asad Sheikh and Nasim were repairing a tin-shade house in the morning. At that time, the two men came in contact with live electricity when broken an electric wire fell on the shed of the house, which left the duo critically injured.



Later on, locals rescued the injured and took them to Mollahat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



Officer-in-Charge of Chitalmari Police Station AHM Kamruzzaman Khan confirmed the incident.



