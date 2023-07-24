Three arrested on charge of embezzling pulse in Feni







Superintend of Police (SP) Jakir Hasan confirmed the matter in a press briefing held at his office on Sunday morning.



The arrested persons are: truck owner Saiful Islam, 43, a resident of Rudraghati Pashchim Para under Ullapara Upazila in Sirajganj; truck driver Abdus Salam, 45, of Bishabarg area in Kahalu Upazila of Bogura; and helper of the truck Humayun Kabir, 33, of Char Kathari area under Daulatpur Upazila in Manikganj.

The SP said a truck was carrying 400 sacks of pulse from Al Amin Mills at Mahipal in Feni to Mamoni Transports in Bhairab of Kishoreganj on June 21 last.



As the truck did not reach Bhairab, a case was filed with Feni Sadar Police Station on June 27.



While investigating the matter, Sub-Inspector of Feni District Detective Branch of Police Jashim Uddin interrogated truck owner Saiful Islam, and following the information given by him, they arrested the driver and helper of the truck, the SP added.



