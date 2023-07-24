

National Public Service Day observed in districts



This year's theme of the day is - 'Good Governance First, Innovation in Public Service'.



To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura and Panchagarh.

BOGURA: On this occasion, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.



A rally was brought out from the bottala on the deputy commissioner's (DC) office at around 11 am, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room at around 12 pm.



Bogura DC Saiful Islam was present as the chief guest while Additional DC (ADC) (General) Mohammad Al Maruf presided over the meeting.



Superintend of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, District Civil Surgeon (CS) Mohammad Shafiul Azam and ADC (Revenue) Nilufa Yasmin attended the programme as special guests.



PANCHAGARH: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.



A colourful rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the DC office.

Panchagarh DC Md Zahurul Islam presided over the meeting.



In his speech, the DC said the government employees need to be inspired by the spirit of the Liberation War and play an effective role in building 'Sonar Bangla' dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



It is the constitutional responsibility of all the government employees to act as public servants.



In a view to this, the employees of the republic should be more people-friendly and sincere to make the civil service easy, affordable, transparent and accountable.



Additional SP SM Shafiqul Islam, CS Dr Mustafa Zaman Chowdhury, District Education Officer Shaheen Akhtar, Aniruddha Kumar Roy, Deputy Director (DD) of Social Services Department, Jail Superintendent Badruddoza, Fire Service DD Sheikh Mahbubul Islam, Executive Engineer of the Directorate of Public Health and Engineering Sayhan Ali, Chairman of District Women's Organization Monira Parveen, and General Secretary of District Shilpakala Academy Abu Toaybur Rahman, among others, also spoke at the programme conducted by ADC Md Riazuddin.



District level officials, representatives of various NGOs and media workers were also present at the programme.]



