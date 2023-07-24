Three murdered, four injured in 4 districts







CUMILLA: A young man was reportedly stabbed to death in Laksam Upazila of the district on Saturday night after he went to collect money which he lent.



The deceased was identified Awal Hossain Siam, 20, son of Sarafat Ali, a resident of Kosaikhana area under Laksam Municipality.

Quoting locals, police said Siam along with his friend Jahangir went to meet one Sabuj in the evening to collect money which he lent Sabuj. When he went there, an altercation took place in between them over the money.



At one stage of the altercation, Sabuj attacked the duo with sharp weapon, leaving Siam dead on the spot. However, Jahangir managed to flee the scene.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Waliullah Liton, the brother of the deceased said, "My brother has been killed while he was trying to collect his lent money.



We demanded exemplary punishment of the killer as soon as possible."



JAMALPUR: A former union parishad (UP) member was reportedly stabbed to death by miscreants in Madarganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The incident took place while he was returning home from his workplace on a motorcycle at around 11 pm in Fuljor Village.



The deceased was identified as Zahurul Haque, 58, son of late Ashraf Pramanik, a resident of the village.



He was a former member of Jorkhali UP.



According to the deceased's family members, Zahurul used to return home by 9 pm every day but on Saturday, he did not return home till 11 pm. They eventually came to know that he had been found dead half a kilometre away from the house.



Madarganj Model PS OC Mohammad Mahbubul Haque said on information, police recovered the body from the scene at around 11:45 pm and sent it to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The body bore several stab injuries in its abdomen and back.



HABIGANJ: A man was killed in a clash between two groups over a football match in Ajmiriganj Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



The incident took place in Sadar area of the upazila at around 7 pm.



The deceased was identified as Selim Mia, 32, son of late Sabaj Mia, a resident of Sharifnagar Village under the upazila.



Quoting locals, police said a football match was played in between two groups of the village in the evening.



During tiebreaker, the two groups were locked into fight over a trivial matter, which left Selim dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: At least four people were reportedly sustained bullet injuries in a clash between two groups of people in Rupganj Upazila of the district on Friday night over establishing supremacy in the area.



The injured are Md Alamgir Hosen, 28, Md Ridoy Khan, 30, Md Ismail Hosen, 30 and Md Ilius, 17, residents of Chanpara area in the upazila.



They were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).



Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, said one Shamser of Rupganj reportedly shot four people at night over establishing supremacy in that area.



