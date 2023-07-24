RUET students demand exams







RAJSHAHI, July 23: In a protest movement, 17th batch students of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) on Saturday demanded taking examinations.Their protest took place in front of the administrative building of the university.Later on, their agitation was suspended with the assurance of the university administration. Sources concerned said, various crises have arisen in the university due to absence of a new vice-chancellor (VC).Students said, "In the same session, students of other universities have completed their post-graduation. But we could not finish graduation honours. Exams are not being completed in time. Exam date is being postponed. So we demand taking a quick examination."