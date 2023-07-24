Video
Home Countryside

Load-shedding cripples normal life in Bogura

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, July 23: Severe heatwave, warming and load-shedding have made life unbearable in the district.

Load-shedding is continuing till late night causing immense public suffering to children and adult people.
 
According to weather office in the district, on Wednesday highest temperature was recorded at 35.4 degree Celsius in Bogura while the lowest temperature was 28.2 degree Celsius.

The humidity was 88 per cent at 6am while 62 per cent at 6pm. Disgusting warming is felt due to humidity decrease since morning.

Superintendent Engineer of NESCO-Bogura Hasibur Rahman said, the total electricity demand in four divisions of the district is about 100 megawatt (mw). But half of the demand is met.

NESCO-1 Executive Engineer Abdul Mannaf said, the demand of his division is 28mw. He is getting a supply of 16mw. Division-2 Executive Engineer Emdad Hossain said, he is only getting 15 mw. Division-3 Executive Engineer said, he needs 28 mw but getting 13 mw.

The demand of Division Karotoa is 13.5 mw but it is getting 7.5 mw. A total of 51.5 mw electricity is being supplied in the district against the demand of 100 mw.
 
The load-shedding is being maintained one hour gap, said Hasibur Rahman. He further said, the electricity crisis has been severe for closing production in Boropukuria power centre.  

On Tuesday since the evening, seven times of load-shedding were recorded at Rahman Nagar Sub-station. From evening to 2.30am, the load-shedding is occurring after each 30 minute to one hour.


