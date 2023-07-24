RU freshers to admit from Aug 1







RAJSHAHI, July 23: Rajshahi University (RU) has announced the beginning and ending date for admission for the first year undergraduate classes in the academic year 2022-23.Professor Abdus Salam, registrar of the university, conformed this information in a notification on Wednesday.According to the notification, the admission for the first year undergraduate and postgraduate classes in the academic year 2022-23 will begin on August 1 and end on September 1. Besides, classes will start from September 25.