Monday, 24 July, 2023, 9:30 AM
RU freshers to admit from Aug 1

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
RU Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, July 23: Rajshahi University (RU) has announced the beginning and ending date for admission for the first year undergraduate classes in the academic year 2022-23.

Professor Abdus Salam, registrar of the university, conformed this information in a notification on Wednesday.

According to the notification, the admission for the first year undergraduate and postgraduate classes in the academic year 2022-23 will begin on August 1 and end on September 1. Besides, classes will start from September 25.


