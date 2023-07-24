





DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, July 23: Abdul Khaleq, Bir Muktijodda of Dori Para Village in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, passed away on Saturday at 5am. He was 78.He breathed his last in his own residence. He was suffering from old age complications.His Namaz-e-Janaza was held after Johr prayer. Later on, he was laid down in his family graveyard.Earlier, he was given state dignity by Daulatpur Upazila Nirtbahi Officer Md Obaidullah and other officials.He left behind his wife, son and daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.