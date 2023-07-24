Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 July, 2023, 9:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, July 23: Abdul Khaleq, Bir Muktijodda of Dori Para Village in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, passed away on Saturday at 5am. He was 78.

He breathed his last in his own residence. He was suffering from old age complications.
 
His Namaz-e-Janaza was held after Johr prayer. Later on, he was laid down in his family graveyard.
 
Earlier, he was given state dignity by Daulatpur Upazila Nirtbahi Officer Md Obaidullah and other officials.

He left behind his wife, son and daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue continues to spread at Ghoraghat
Three men electrocuted in Panchagarh, Bagerhat
Three arrested on charge of embezzling pulse in Feni
National Public Service Day observed in districts
Three murdered, four injured in 4 districts
RUET students demand exams
Load-shedding cripples normal life in Bogura
RU freshers to admit from Aug 1


Latest News
15 killed, 19 missing in ferry sinking in Indonesia
Telles leaves Man Utd for Ronaldo reunion at Al Nassr
US says Ukraine has taken back 50% of territory that Russia seized
EU's special representative for human rights due in Bangladeash
DU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders resign en bloc
Putin, Lukashenko greet crowd together, a month after Wagner rebellion
Nine dengue patients die, record 2,292 patients hospitalised in a day
BR, KEC sign MoU on constructing, expanding dual-gauge tracks
3 MoUs inked with Japan for bilateral trade, investment
Man dies after being hit by bus in Gazipur
Most Read News
Vegetarianism gaining traction worldwide
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
Dr Yunus must pay Tk 12cr to NBR
Dengue: 11 areas in Dhaka declared ‘red zones’
Harmanpreet criticizes 'pathetic' umpiring
Challenges for Bangladesh’s logistics sector
College student killed in Dhaka road accident
PM off to Italy to attend UN Food Systems Summit
10 arrested from different parts of Dhaka
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft