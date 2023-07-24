Six people found dead in five districts







KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district early Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Fatematuz Johora Mitu, 26, wife of Abu Dhabi-expatriate Emran Hossain, a resident of Hazirhat area in the upazila sadar. She was the daughter of Mazharul Haque of the area.

The deceased's family sources said Mitu got married with Emran about eight years back. After returning the country, Emran started torturing his wife over various issues.



However, the deceased's family members were informed that Mitu hanged herself on Saturday night.



They, later, rushed there and took her to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mitu dead.



The deceased's mother Mahmuda Begum alleged that Mitu was killed by her husband and his family members in a planned way and then her body was hanged from the ceiling to cover up the murder as suicide.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalnagar Police Station (PS) Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report and filing of a case is underway in this regard.



UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the body of a young manman from Kutupalong Rohingya Camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said locals saw the half-buried body of the youth outside the Camp No. 4 under Raja Palong Union of the upazila at around 6 pm and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The actual reason behind his death would be known after investigation and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



SUNAMGANJ: Police recovered the body of a schoolgirl wrapped in a sack from a brick kiln in Shantiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



The deceased was identified as Sajna Akhter, 14, daughter of Ismail Miah, a resident of Patharia Village in the upazila. She was a seventh grader of Surma High School and College.



Shantiganj PS OC Khaled Chowdhury said locals found a sack beside a road in a brick kiln of the upazila in the evening and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body from the sack and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.



Abdur Razzak, cousin brother of the deceased cousin and member of local union parishad (UP), confirmed the identity of the deceased.



"We want justice and demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrators," said the UP member.



RAJSHAHI: The bodies of two children, who went missing while bathing in the Padma River in the district, were recovered on Saturday.



The deceased were identified as Siam, 11, son of Shukur Ali, a resident of Char Satbaria area, and Sajid, 12, son of Nekbar Ali of Char Shyampur area.



The body of Siam was recovered from Yusufpur area at around 2:30 pm, and the body of Sajid was recovered from the same area at around 4:30 pm.



Rajshahi Fire Service Divers' leader Abdur Razzak said on Friday afternoon, the two boys went to bathe in the river in Satbaria area of the district. At one stage of bathing, both of them drowned in the deep water of the river.



On information, Rajshahi Fire Service personnel rushed in and started working to rescue them.



Rajshahi River Police Sub-Inspector Shahriar confirmed the incident, adding that the bodies were handed over to their families after taking legal action in this regard.



NETRAKONA: Police recovered the body of a five-month-old minor boy from a ditch in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Arian, son of Jihad Mia, a resident of Choiyargati Village under Thakurakona Union in the upazila.



Police and local sources said Arian had been missing since the morning. After awaking at around 6 am, his parents saw he was not in the bed and started searching for him.



At one stage of searching, locals found the body of Arian floating on water in a ditch next to the house and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Thakurakona UP Chairman Md Abdur Razzak said it was suspected that someone might have killed the child after throwing him into the ditch.



However, the law enforcers have arrested the child's father Jihad Mia, mother Panna Akhter and grandmother Shahina Akhter for questioning in this regard.



Netrakona Model PS OC Mohammad Lutful Haque confirmed the incident, adding that investigation is going on in this regard.



Six people including two females and a minor child were found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Laxmipur, Cox's Bazar, Sunamganj, Rajshahi and Netrakona, on Saturday and Sunday.KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district early Sunday.The deceased was identified as Fatematuz Johora Mitu, 26, wife of Abu Dhabi-expatriate Emran Hossain, a resident of Hazirhat area in the upazila sadar. She was the daughter of Mazharul Haque of the area.The deceased's family sources said Mitu got married with Emran about eight years back. After returning the country, Emran started torturing his wife over various issues.However, the deceased's family members were informed that Mitu hanged herself on Saturday night.They, later, rushed there and took her to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mitu dead.The deceased's mother Mahmuda Begum alleged that Mitu was killed by her husband and his family members in a planned way and then her body was hanged from the ceiling to cover up the murder as suicide.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalnagar Police Station (PS) Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report and filing of a case is underway in this regard.UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the body of a young manman from Kutupalong Rohingya Camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said locals saw the half-buried body of the youth outside the Camp No. 4 under Raja Palong Union of the upazila at around 6 pm and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The actual reason behind his death would be known after investigation and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.SUNAMGANJ: Police recovered the body of a schoolgirl wrapped in a sack from a brick kiln in Shantiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.The deceased was identified as Sajna Akhter, 14, daughter of Ismail Miah, a resident of Patharia Village in the upazila. She was a seventh grader of Surma High School and College.Shantiganj PS OC Khaled Chowdhury said locals found a sack beside a road in a brick kiln of the upazila in the evening and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body from the sack and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.Abdur Razzak, cousin brother of the deceased cousin and member of local union parishad (UP), confirmed the identity of the deceased."We want justice and demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrators," said the UP member.RAJSHAHI: The bodies of two children, who went missing while bathing in the Padma River in the district, were recovered on Saturday.The deceased were identified as Siam, 11, son of Shukur Ali, a resident of Char Satbaria area, and Sajid, 12, son of Nekbar Ali of Char Shyampur area.The body of Siam was recovered from Yusufpur area at around 2:30 pm, and the body of Sajid was recovered from the same area at around 4:30 pm.Rajshahi Fire Service Divers' leader Abdur Razzak said on Friday afternoon, the two boys went to bathe in the river in Satbaria area of the district. At one stage of bathing, both of them drowned in the deep water of the river.On information, Rajshahi Fire Service personnel rushed in and started working to rescue them.Rajshahi River Police Sub-Inspector Shahriar confirmed the incident, adding that the bodies were handed over to their families after taking legal action in this regard.NETRAKONA: Police recovered the body of a five-month-old minor boy from a ditch in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Arian, son of Jihad Mia, a resident of Choiyargati Village under Thakurakona Union in the upazila.Police and local sources said Arian had been missing since the morning. After awaking at around 6 am, his parents saw he was not in the bed and started searching for him.At one stage of searching, locals found the body of Arian floating on water in a ditch next to the house and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Thakurakona UP Chairman Md Abdur Razzak said it was suspected that someone might have killed the child after throwing him into the ditch.However, the law enforcers have arrested the child's father Jihad Mia, mother Panna Akhter and grandmother Shahina Akhter for questioning in this regard.Netrakona Model PS OC Mohammad Lutful Haque confirmed the incident, adding that investigation is going on in this regard.