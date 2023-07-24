

Arum farmers fetch profit at Chunarughat



To encourage growers, a field day was held recently on Lotiraj arum and watermelon in the upazila. Under the modern technology based Sylhet region agriculture development project, the field day was arranged in Mirashi Union and Ghonshympur areas.



It was organized by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Chunarughat.

Presided over by model farmer Farooq Molla, the field day was attended by Chunarughat Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mahidul Islam as the chief guest.



Among others, DAE Officer Md Sajib Hossain, Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Sayed Saidur Rahman, Ahmedabad Union Chhatra League President Sayed Tanvir Ahmed, General Secretary Chhamir Hossain Sami and local farmers spoke at the field day function.



Speakers said, Lotiraj arum developed by BARI is cost-effective; it requires less farming cost but profit is higher.



This arum species is suitable for both water stagnated land and raised land, they added. So it is possible to cultivate the arum on fallow lands.



Five exhibitions of BARI Latiraj inacluding water arum-1 were raised in Abdaslia Village at Mirashi Union. In the first four months, growers sold arum lubes worth Tk 8 lakh. Each grower has cultivated Lotiraj arum on 33 decimals of land.



Growers Habibur Rahman, Mahmud Ali, Abdul Mannaf, Poli Aktar, and Arun Kumar Chowdhury said, with each 33-decimal land, they have brought about five bighas on the arum. In the next year, they will increase the land-size."



"Seeing our success, other growers are showing their interest. Lotiraj arum is much profitable than paddy. They will also be benefitted by cultivating arum follwoing to advice from the DAE," they added.



These growers are expecting a profit of about Tk 16 lakh.



Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mahidul Islam said, the agriculture department is working relentlessly to bring seasonal fallow lands under commercial farming of high-value crops in association with the Adsrmp project.



Also seasonal fallow lands are brought under Baromasi watermelon, ground nut, off-season vegetables and fruits in the upazila, he added.



LLP machines and pipes have been supplied to grower groups for solving irrigation problems in the lands that are beyond irrigation facilities, he maintained.



Arum is not only financially profitable, but it is an iron-enriched vegetable and is highly nutritious and useful for children and conceived women.



More than 100 marginal growers took part at the field day held at home of grower Faruque Molla. Grower Faruque Molla has sold green sweet watermelon of about Tk 6 lakh.



