Monday, 24 July, 2023, 9:30 AM
Editorial

Concern over impact of online games on teenagers

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

In a rapidly evolving digital age, the landscape of childhood leisure has undergone a significant transformation, raising questions about the future generation's well-being. Once filled with the cheerful echoes of children playing traditional outdoor games like cricket and football in village fields, today's youth seem increasingly drawn to the captivating allure of online gaming.

While technology has undoubtedly brought conveniences, the rise of online gaming has prompted concerns about its impact on the developing minds of the young. A troubling aspect lies in the content of many of these games, often laden with violence, terror, and war themes. The potential psychological effects of such exposure have become a matter of grave concern, with experts warning about possible desensitization to real-world issues and the erosion of moral values.

Regrettably, this concerning shift in entertainment choices is not without consequences. Reports of an increase in juvenile crime and the formation of adolescent gangs have emerged, hinting at the broader societal implications of unchecked online gaming addiction.

Together, as a society, we must work diligently to steer the youth towards a path of wholesome growth, ensuring a bright and promising future for the nation.

Rabiul Chokder
Department of Statistics Dhaka College, Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

