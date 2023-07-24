Promote green,modern technologies in industrial sector







Both his calls are well timed, and are well in tuned with current environmental and business realities. Now it is up to the business community to respond accordingly to his calls.



Green technology helps in reducing energy and water consumption, decrease waste, lessen our carbon footprint while giving a boost to business efficiency by lowering costs. In addition, green techs improve product design and create new jobs.

However, first and foremost, green tech aims to protect environment, repair damage done to environment and conserve earth's natural resources. Green tech has also become a burgeoning industry that has attracted considerable sums of investment capital.



Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable and, precariously positioned among the frontline victim countries to climate change. Thus, it is imperative to promote and popularise green technologies across the country.



Yet, against the face of whatever odds, application of green technologies in real estate, RMG, pharmaceutical sectors are fast becoming a popular choice.



As for meeting export targets by 2041, there is no alternative to adopting state-of-the-art modern technologies. Given the categories of our export basket, latest technologies will have to be added to production methodologies in readymade garments, agricultural products, frozen fish, jute and leather products, medicines, plastic products and other potential export items.



However, introducing latest technologies in the industry will require huge amounts of local and foreign investments, and our businessmen have to move forward keeping this important factor in mind.



We would particularly request all stakeholders in the private sector to focus on technology transfer. It is important to ensure respective company's innovative schemes to become commercialized. Moreover, it helps early-stages of intellectual properties to become tools for research. And it can also be used as a base for new products and services for public use.



Important to note, though our country is much ahead with apparels and textile products, but the RMG sector yet remains largely dependent on foreign-made machineries, equipment and accessories due to non-transfer of technologies.



While some local factories have started using renewable energy and more energy-efficient technologies - funding in Research & Development schemes coupled with innovative technologies yet remains limited.



To finish with, it isn't our business community is ignorant about the obstacles in promoting and popularising green and modern technologies in the country. It is the lack of all-out concerted approach, funds and policies to overcome them.



