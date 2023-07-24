

HR innovations to help navigate gig economy



Since 2009, the gig economy has been referred to as part-time freelance work, but the start of the gig economy commences all the way back in 1915 when jazz musicians coined the term "gig" to refer to performances.Nowadays the young generation is more inclined towards this profession due to the extreme independence, and flexibility that allows people to generate additional income which is becoming more attractive.

Most of the students take this freelancing as their part-time job and job holders also consider it a second source of income. This contribution of all is greatly affecting the wheel of the economy.With technological advancements and the rise of digital platforms, gig workers can now connect with employers from anywhere in the world, enabling a global workforce accessible at a moment's notice.





As this trend gains momentum, Human Resources (HR) innovations play a crucial role in successfully integratingthe gig economy. HR professionals can adopt a proactive approach to workforce planning. By analyzing past project data, they can identify patterns of peak and off-peak periods, allowing them to accurately predict future resource requirements. Another strategy would be establishing partnerships with reputable gig platforms that create a pool of pre-vetted gig workers with diverse skill sets. This enables organizations to quickly access talent when project demands surge.Furthermore, HR innovation in designing an onboarding process that ensures gig workers are familiar with the company's values, mission, and culture. By fostering a sense of belonging, gig workers are more likely to be motivated and collaborate effectively.Performance evaluation and feedback, offering competitive compensation packages to gig workers, considering their specialized skills and project timelines, ensures that the organization attracts and retains top talent. Implementing performance-based incentives also motivates gig workers and rewards exceptional achievements.



However, strategically utilizing gig workers can significantly optimize costs. Organizations no longer need to bear the burden of maintaining a full-time workforce during lulls in project activities, resulting in cost savings. By embracing the gig economy, organizations gain access to fresh perspectives and diverse expertise. This fosters innovation and enhances problem-solving capabilities, driving the organization's growth.



All in all, the gig economy presents both challenges and opportunities for organizations seeking to adapt to the changing business landscape. HR innovation and adaptability are instrumental in successfully navigating this new terrain. Embracing agile workforce planning, developing robust recruitment strategies, fostering inclusion, and implementing fair performance evaluations are essential steps to effectively integrate gig workers. By doing so, organizations can harness the benefits of the gig economy; including enhanced workforce flexibility, access to specialized skills, improved cost efficiency, and accelerated innovation. HR professionals are vigilant, continuously evolving their strategies to ensure their organizations thrive in this evolving gig-driven era.



The writer is a student, Department of Management Studies, Jahangirnagar University

