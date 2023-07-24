Video
Spain votes in snap election with right favoured to win

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

MADRID, July 23: Spain went to the polls Sunday in an early general election in which the conservative Popular Party (PP) was tipped to beat Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists but likely to need the far-right to govern.

Final opinion polls allowed under Spanish law published on Monday suggest the PP was on track to win the most seats in the 350-seat parliament but fall short of a working parliamentary majority.

That could force the PP to form a coalition with Vox, giving a far-right party a share of power at the national level for the first time since the end of the decades-long dictatorship of General Francisco Franco in 1975.

Anti-immigration and anti-feminist Vox is part of a Europe-wide trend of far-right parties gaining support at the ballot box.
The far-right governs alone in Hungary and in coalition with the centre-right in Italy and Finland.

Polling stations opened at 9:00 am (0700 GMT) and are set to close at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT), with near-final results expected several hours later.

Brauli Munoz, a 53-year-old teacher, said he was hoping the election would result in another coalition government between the Socialists and the far-left.

"I think it is the best option in terms of training for the future of our students," he told AFP after voting in Barcelona.
Sanchez, in office since 2018, appealed for a "historic turnout" to produce a "strong government" after he cast his ballot in Madrid with his wife.

The election is "important not just for us, but also for the world and for Europe," he added.

With the election being held at the height of summer with many Spaniards on holiday, a record 2.47 million registered voters have cast an absentee ballot, according to Spain's postal service.    �AFP


