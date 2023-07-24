Tamim to captain Bangladesh in World Cup: Papon

Video
Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal recently hinted that he'll decide whether he'll captain the team or not after his meeting with BCB's Cricket Ops Chairman Jala Younus.

But the BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon claimed that Tamim will captain Bangladesh in the World Cup. If doesn't able to play then they will take alternative decision.

"I like to be straight forward that Tamim is our captain for the World Cup," Papon told journalists in a city hotel on Sunday. "There's no doubt about it".

"Liton captained couple of matches since Tamim was absent. Tamim will be the captain when he'll come. If he doesn't come, then someone else will do it.

We are yet to be sure which match he'll be able to play and when he'll be able to resume," he added.
Tamim in a recent interview claimed that a new exercise might be the reason for the increase of his back pain. Papon showed surprise on such claims.

"I don't know why he is talking like this and what is the situation. Does it mean that those who guided him to exercise want to do harm?," Papon threw a counter question.

He then said, "We have been arranging everything he wants pertaining to his treatment for the last two years. We never heard before that he had something else".

"Now he is saying that he had consulted a doctor who advised him to push an injection or go under blades. Fine, we'll do what is necessary. We are ready to do anything to make him fit," assured Papon.

Regarding Mahmudullah's comeback he said, "It's very tough for me to comment on it. It's hard to reveal the scenario before discussion with the selectors. If he played this series then I could say confidently. It's not possible to that yes; he is playing, say without watching his performances".



