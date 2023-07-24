

Tigresses to get BDT 35 lakh bonus from BCB



After the meeting he informed journalists that the BCB will award BDT 35 lac to the Tigresses as bonus.

"We generally award bonus after winning a series.





"Overall we are going to provide BDT 25 lac to the players. Besides, there have special awards, for example centurion will get two lac and other special performers also will get awards for respective performances. In total it can be around BDT 35 lac," he revealed.



Bangladesh Women cricketers have been doing well in bigger platforms regularly. But still they are getting less exposure. England and New Zealand cricket Boards declared equal match fees for their male and female cricketers.



Recently, the ICC announced equal match fees for both male and female events. But women cricketers in Bangladesh are getting fewer match fees, less facilities and poor infrastructure. The BCB President admitted the fact.



In this regard he said, "It can't be ignored that we didn't give much important to women's cricket. But it's get the highest emphasis from now onwards".

He also hinted that they'll arrange a women version of BPL.



Indian Women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur exceed limit of non-sportsmanship behavior, who hit stumps with the bat, engaged in verbal spat with umpire, showed bad sign to gallery and was verbose against umpires during post-match presentation. The BCB President, also a legislator, was asked how he is treating such behavior.



The BCB Boss remained reluctant to make comment on it. He said, "The matter belongs to the umpires, match referee and the ICC. But I like say out girls that they never should do anything like this".



