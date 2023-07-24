Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 July, 2023, 9:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tigresses to get BDT 35 lakh bonus from BCB

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Sports Reporter

Tigresses to get BDT 35 lakh bonus from BCB

Tigresses to get BDT 35 lakh bonus from BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon met with Bangladesh Women's Cricketers after their success against India.

After the meeting he informed journalists that the BCB will award BDT 35 lac to the Tigresses as bonus.
"We generally award bonus after winning a series.
Though they didn't win the series this time, but they won ODI against India for the first time and tied the last match," Papon told journalists in a city hotel on Sunday. "Besides, we've got a century and few girls did very good performances".

"Overall we are going to provide BDT 25 lac to the players. Besides, there have special awards, for example centurion will get two lac and other special performers also will get awards for respective performances. In total it can be around BDT 35 lac," he revealed.

Bangladesh Women cricketers have been doing well in bigger platforms regularly. But still they are getting less exposure. England and New Zealand cricket Boards declared equal match fees for their male and female cricketers.

Recently, the ICC announced equal match fees for both male and female events. But women cricketers in Bangladesh are getting fewer match fees, less facilities and poor infrastructure. The BCB President admitted the fact.

In this regard he said, "It can't be ignored that we didn't give much important to women's cricket. But it's get the highest emphasis from now onwards".
He also hinted that they'll arrange a women version of BPL.

Indian Women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur exceed limit of non-sportsmanship behavior, who hit stumps with the bat, engaged in verbal spat with umpire, showed bad sign to gallery and was verbose against umpires during post-match presentation. The BCB President, also a legislator, was asked how he is treating such behavior.

The BCB Boss remained reluctant to make comment on it. He said, "The matter belongs to the umpires, match referee and the ICC. But I like say out girls that they never should do anything like this".

Tamim to captain Bangladesh in World Cup: Papon


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tamim to captain Bangladesh in World Cup: Papon
Tigresses to get BDT 35 lakh bonus from BCB
Alcaraz wins but Spain loses at Hopman Cup
Salim Lucky now an FIH Int’l Elite Panel umpire
West Indies grind through turgid day against India
SL to push 'harder' in Pak Test
Rain threatens to scupper England's bid to level Ashes in fourth Test
PSG captain Marquinhos hopes for solution to Mbappe dispute


Latest News
Telles leaves Man Utd for Ronaldo reunion at Al Nassr
US says Ukraine has taken back 50% of territory that Russia seized
EU's special representative for human rights due in Bangladeash
DU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders resign en bloc
Putin, Lukashenko greet crowd together, a month after Wagner rebellion
Nine dengue patients die, record 2,292 patients hospitalised in a day
BR, KEC sign MoU on constructing, expanding dual-gauge tracks
3 MoUs inked with Japan for bilateral trade, investment
Man dies after being hit by bus in Gazipur
Stern actions against those responsible for public sufferings: Kamal
Most Read News
Vegetarianism gaining traction worldwide
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
Dr Yunus must pay Tk 12cr to NBR
Dengue: 11 areas in Dhaka declared ‘red zones’
Harmanpreet criticizes 'pathetic' umpiring
Challenges for Bangladesh’s logistics sector
College student killed in Dhaka road accident
PM off to Italy to attend UN Food Systems Summit
10 arrested from different parts of Dhaka
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft