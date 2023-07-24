Video
Salim Lucky now an FIH Int’l Elite Panel umpire

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Mahtab Uddin

Bangladesh's famed Hockey umpire Salim Lucky is now an International Elite Panel umpire of the International Hockey Federation (FIH). He is included in the 36-member International Elite Panel as shown on the List of Active Umpires published by the FIH on Sunday.

On 17 July, he received the good news via email from the FIH, the international Hockey governing body. The published list of active umpires on 23 July confirmed everything.

Among the 36 International Elite Panel umpires, 24 are male and 12 are female umpires. Salim became the first umpire from Bangladesh to be on the FIH International Elite Panel. It is such an honour for the country.

Salim Lucky started umpiring in 2007 when he was still a player. Since then, he has dreamed of representing the country as a top international umpire. He first blew the whistle as an international umpire in 2012 and is now very near to his dream.

After that, he will certainly hope for a spot on the Pro League Panel, the topmost level any FIH umpire wish to be on.

Being an International Elite Panel umpire, Lucky is considered eligible to conduct matches at all levels of world hockey, including the matches of the World Cup or the Olympics.

While talking about the achievement, the delighted Bangladeshi said, "My dream was to conduct matches not only in Asia but also in Europe and on the world stage. Now that I am an elite umpire, that path has been paved. I'm really happy."

He added, "The next step is to become a Pro League Panel."

The 38-year-old Lucky has also got his first mission as an International Elite Umpire. The four nations' Under-21 Hockey tournament will be held in Germany in August. He will be the neutral umpire there.

However, the former hockey player is hopeful that the Bangladesh Hockley Federation (BHF) will come forward and aid him regarding the air tickets for the tour as there were fewer matches in the past few years, hence less opportunity was there to earn for the umpires.

The ace umpire did his part and brought honour to the country. Now is the time for the local hockey officials to do there's. Supporting this talented umpire in pursuing his dream in Europe will certainly be a gesture for the future umpires.


