West Indies grind through turgid day against India

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

PORT OF SPAIN, JULY 23: A day of turgid, rain-interrupted cricket saw the West Indies grinding their way to 229 for five in reply to India's first innings total of 438 at stumps on the third day of the second and final Test at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Saturday.

In adding 143 runs in 65 overs between seasonal showers the cricket certainly wasn't electrifying, although the determination of the home side to avoid a repeat of the capitulation of the first Test meant survival was prioritised over any attempt at entertainment.

Kraigg Brathwaite's innings of 75 typified the home side's purposeful, if unattractive, demeanour in the aftermath of their three-day innings humiliation in Dominica a week earlier.    �AFP


