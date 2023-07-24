West Indies grind through turgid day against India







In adding 143 runs in 65 overs between seasonal showers the cricket certainly wasn't electrifying, although the determination of the home side to avoid a repeat of the capitulation of the first Test meant survival was prioritised over any attempt at entertainment.



Kraigg Brathwaite's innings of 75 typified the home side's purposeful, if unattractive, demeanour in the aftermath of their three-day innings humiliation in Dominica a week earlier. �AFP

