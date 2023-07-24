

PSG captain Marquinhos hopes for solution to Mbappe dispute



Mbappe was left out of a squad of 29 players for the French champions' pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea amid an ongoing contract dispute.



"He is an exceptional player but it is a decision that was taken over our heads, by the management," Marquinhos told reporters in the Japanese city of Osaka.

He admitted it was a "delicate" subject.



"Even in Japan you are here with your questions," he complained, although new coach Luis Enrique, sitting alongside the Brazilian, escaped without being asked about Mbappe.



"We always want to have top players with us and I hope a decision will be taken to allow him to be with us and help us this season," Marquinhos added.



The 24-year-old Mbappe has said he will not extend his existing deal with the Qatar-owned club, which expires next year, and PSG therefore decided not to take him on the trip east.



He has said he wants to remain in Paris for one more year, but PSG say they would prefer to sell him in this transfer window rather than seeing him depart as a free agent in 2024.



The move can therefore be interpreted as PSG putting pressure on the club's all-time top scorer to either sign a new deal or agree a transfer elsewhere.



Luis Enrique therefore faces the prospect of having to do without PSG's leading scorer from last season at least until the transfer window shuts at the start of September.



Mbappe first joined PSG from Monaco in August 2017 and signed a new deal a year ago, that two-year contract including the option for a third season, to 2025, which the player could take up if he wished.



PSG believe that the player already has an agreement in place with Real Madrid to sign for the Spanish giants as a free agent after the upcoming season.



Sources close to the player also assure that he has a huge offer from a club in Saudi Arabia, although a move there seems highly unlikely.



PSG, without Mbappe but with his younger brother Ethan, are due to face Al-Nassr, the Saudi club for whom Cristiano Ronaldo plays, in a friendly in Osaka on Tuesday. �AFP



