

BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI



He made the observation while speaking at 'FBCCI Members Night- 2023' at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka on Saturday (22 July).



He also requested the upcoming FBCCI board to take initiative to explore new markets as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked to increase country's export to $300 billion by 2041.

Jashim Uddin said, "Many of us think relationship between India and China is not good. But surprisingly the trade between the two countries is about $150 billion, while trade between Bangladesh and India is only $16 billion."



Mentioning the country's industrial strengths, he said Bangladesh is the second largest exporter of ready-made garments and produces world class ceramics items.



He also said, "We should increase manufacturing all products that we produce at world quality level. This campaign is needed to spread in various countries including India and China. New markets need to be found.



Exports of ready-made garments currently account for about 86 percent of total exports that we must quickly diversify now.



"We have to look at other products. We should go to world market with all products in which we are leading, including leather and textile products," he said.



The RMG sector has an opportunity to diversify especially in manmade fibre, he said adding the scope for every other leading product must be explored.



FBCCI, the apex trade body of the country hosted night in honor of its general body (GB) members. It was a closing event of the outgoing board of directors as FBCCI is looking to elect a new board on July 31.



Guests in gala event included FBCCI's current and former presidents, senior vice-president, vice-presidents, directors, leaders of various chambers and trade associations and leading business men from the city and all over the country.



FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin speaking on the occasion highlighted the outstanding policy advocacy and action plans that the apex body had undertaken over the past two years for advancement of trade and business.



He said the incumbent Board of Directors was lucky to be part of the celebration of the golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of the father of the nation.



As part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations, FBCCI organized a 16-day extravaganza victory festival, a historic event inaugurated by the HPM Sheikh Hasina.



Md. Jashim Uddin said, FBCCI organized Bangladesh Business Summit -2023 held on March 11-13 in order to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of FBCCI.



The goal was to highlight Bangladesh's economic and market strengths and concrete trade and investment opportunities in the country by inviting national and global business leaders, investors, policymakers, practitioners, market analysts, academia, and innovators.



The summit has become the flagship event of Bangladesh, he said and urged the upcoming leaders of FBCCI to host the summit every two years.



Md. Jashim Uddin thanked each member of the Board of Directors and the general body members for being by his side during the journey.



FBCCI inaugurated its new website at the event. It also unveiled the New Year Book 2022-23 which includes the yearlong activity of the incumbent board and the report of the standing committee meetings at the event.



