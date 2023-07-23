

National Fisheries Week-2023 begins today



"The National Fisheries Week will be celebrated in the country like every year with a commitment of involving people in socio-cultural development through raising the production of the fisheries resources," according to a handout released on Sunday.



President Mohammad Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued messages on the eve of the event.

The week will be observed till July 30 with a theme of "Nirapad Machhea Varbo Desh, Gorbo Smart Bangladesh (The country will be filled with safe fish, Build the Smart Bangladesh)".



To mark the event, the concerned Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has taken different programmes across the country.



Besides, different programmes will also be observed locally in all upazilas and districts along with the central programmes.



On the first day of the week, a colorful street rally will be brought in the city's Manik Mia Avenue at 8am on July 24.



Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim will attend a press conference at Matsya Bhavan at 10.30am on the day.



On July 25, Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will attend the inaugural function of "National Fisheries Week-2023" as the chief guest at Osmani Memorial auditorium in the capital.



The National Fisheries Padak, 2023 will be awarded to some 21 individuals and organisations in eight categories recognizing their important contribution to the fisheries sector.



In addition to this, President Mohammed Shahabuddin as part of the central programme of the week will release fish fries at his official residence Bangababhan pond at 5pm on July 27.



Colorful boat rally will also be held in the city's Hatirjheel and different newspapers will publish special supplements while Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television (BTV) and private TV channels will air different documentaries highlighting the success of the sector.



