Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 10:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

National Fisheries Week-2023 begins today

Published : Monday, 24 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Correspondent

National Fisheries Week-2023 begins today

National Fisheries Week-2023 begins today

A week-long 'National Fisheries Week-2023' will begin from today (Monday) highlighting the importance of fisheries resources in fulfilling nutritional and food demand of the country's ever increasing population.

"The National Fisheries Week will be celebrated in the country like every year with a commitment of involving people in socio-cultural development through raising the production of the fisheries resources," according to a handout released on Sunday.

President Mohammad Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued  messages on the eve of the event.

The week will be observed till July 30 with a theme of "Nirapad Machhea Varbo Desh, Gorbo Smart Bangladesh (The country will be filled with safe fish, Build the Smart Bangladesh)".

To mark the event, the concerned Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has  taken different programmes across the country.

Besides, different programmes  will also be observed locally in all upazilas and districts along with the  central programmes.

On the first day of the week, a colorful street rally will be brought in the  city's Manik Mia Avenue at 8am on July 24.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim will attend a press conference at Matsya Bhavan at 10.30am on the day.

On July 25, Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will attend the inaugural function of "National Fisheries Week-2023" as the chief guest at Osmani Memorial auditorium in the capital.

The National Fisheries Padak, 2023 will be awarded to some 21 individuals and  organisations in eight categories recognizing their important contribution to  the fisheries sector.

In addition to this, President Mohammed Shahabuddin as part of the central  programme of the week will release fish fries at his official residence  Bangababhan pond at 5pm on July 27.

Colorful boat rally will also be held in the city's Hatirjheel and different newspapers will publish special supplements while Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television (BTV) and private TV channels will air different documentaries highlighting the success of the sector.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD needs to promote marketing of products in India, China: FBCCI
National Fisheries Week-2023 begins today
BD people use internet for calls, networking, news: BBS
Stocks fall on profit taking
21 more factories set to go into production
Credit card usage by BD locals, foreigners soars in May
Russia's Sberbank eying to open branch in BD
No quick fix to Pak economic problems: US


Latest News
EU's special representative for human rights due in Bangladeash
DU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders resign en bloc
Putin, Lukashenko greet crowd together, a month after Wagner rebellion
Nine dengue patients die, record 2,292 patients hospitalised in a day
BR, KEC sign MoU on constructing, expanding dual-gauge tracks
3 MoUs inked with Japan for bilateral trade, investment
Man dies after being hit by bus in Gazipur
Stern actions against those responsible for public sufferings: Kamal
One-Point Demand: Over 200 FFs to observe hunger strike in city Monday
UK encourages credible, free, fair and participatory polls in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Gravity
Monkey Business!
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft