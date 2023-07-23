Stocks fall on profit taking







At the close of the trading DSEX, the main index of premier bourse DSE, fell by 23.4 points to 6,342. DSE Shariah Index decreased by 4.23 points to 1,378 points and DS-30 index decreased by 24.78 points to 2,172 points.



According to DSE data, a total of 17 crore 9 lakh 84 thousand 700 shares and units of 345 companies were bought and sold in the market on the day when Tk 746.16 crore has been transacted against Tk 947.2 crore on Thursday.

On Sunday, the price of shares of 44 companies increased, on the contrary, 142 companies decreased, and 159 companies remained unchanged.



The top 10 companies by transactions are:- Fu-Wang Food, Gemini Sea Food, Alif Industries, RD Food, Sea Pearl Beach, Advent Pharma, Rupali Life Insurance, Lub-Ref, Orion Infusion and Legacy Footwear.



The top 10 companies with price increase are:- Alif Industries, Pragati Life Insurance, Gemini Sea Food, Heidelberg Cement, Apex Food, Singer BD, Legacy Footwear, CVOPRL, Bangaj Ltd, Miracle Industries and Agrani Insurance.



The top 10 decliners are: Rupali Life Insurance, Khan Brothers PP, Western Marine Shipyard, Midland Bank, Fur Chemical, Fu-Wang Food, Central Pharma, Olympic Accessories, Continental Insurance and Yakin Polymer.



Stocks fell on the first trading day of the week as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains pulling down indices on both the bourse of the country - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong stock exchange (CSE).At the close of the trading DSEX, the main index of premier bourse DSE, fell by 23.4 points to 6,342. DSE Shariah Index decreased by 4.23 points to 1,378 points and DS-30 index decreased by 24.78 points to 2,172 points.According to DSE data, a total of 17 crore 9 lakh 84 thousand 700 shares and units of 345 companies were bought and sold in the market on the day when Tk 746.16 crore has been transacted against Tk 947.2 crore on Thursday.On Sunday, the price of shares of 44 companies increased, on the contrary, 142 companies decreased, and 159 companies remained unchanged.The top 10 companies by transactions are:- Fu-Wang Food, Gemini Sea Food, Alif Industries, RD Food, Sea Pearl Beach, Advent Pharma, Rupali Life Insurance, Lub-Ref, Orion Infusion and Legacy Footwear.The top 10 companies with price increase are:- Alif Industries, Pragati Life Insurance, Gemini Sea Food, Heidelberg Cement, Apex Food, Singer BD, Legacy Footwear, CVOPRL, Bangaj Ltd, Miracle Industries and Agrani Insurance.The top 10 decliners are: Rupali Life Insurance, Khan Brothers PP, Western Marine Shipyard, Midland Bank, Fur Chemical, Fu-Wang Food, Central Pharma, Olympic Accessories, Continental Insurance and Yakin Polymer.